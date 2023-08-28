DJ Jax Jones eyes collaboration with Princess Kate as Shaping US's ambassador

DJ Jax Jones renowned for his collaborations with music icons like Kylie Minogue, Ed Sheeran, and Miley Cyrus, has set his sights on a truly royal aspiration – teaming up with none other than Princess Kate herself.



The 36-year-old DJ shared his ambitious dream after being appointed as the ambassador for the Princess of Wales' Shaping Us campaign earlier this year.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Jax Jones disclosed that he has been in discussions with the Royal's team, hoping to bring Princess Kate into the spotlight for a special visual presentation in one of his future shows. He enthusiastically remarked, "That would be sick, right?"

Jax Jones, the London DJ shared delightful insights into his burgeoning relationship with Princess Kate and Prince William.

Their connection began during the jubilee celebrations and blossomed during a post-event gathering at Buckingham Palace.

Jax revealed to The Sun that the royal couple is incredibly warm and welcoming.

He considers the invitation to become an ambassador for the Princess of Wales' Shaping Us campaign a significant honor.

He noted that both Prince William and Princess Kate are down-to-earth individuals with a genuine desire to contribute positively to society.

Princess Kate launched her Shaping Us initiative earlier this year, a groundbreaking campaign hailed as her 'life's work.'

The campaign's primary goal is to elevate awareness about the pivotal stages of a child's development, spanning from pregnancy to the age of five.

Notably, Shaping Us has garnered support from various notable figures, including rapper Professor Green, presenter Fearne Cotton, former Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes, and Lionesses' captain Leah Williamson.