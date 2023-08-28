Former 'Hannah Montana' star Mitchel Musso arrested for public drunkenness and theft

Mitchel Musso, best known for his role as Oliver Oken on the popular Disney show Hannah Montana, found himself in legal trouble over the weekend in Rockwall, Texas.
According to law enforcement, the incident involved a series of infractions that led to his arrest.
Police were called to a nearby hotel where Musso was accused of displaying belligerent behavior.
Additionally, he was alleged to have stolen an item from a local food market.
As a result, Musso is now facing a range of charges, including public intoxication, theft (under $100), expired vehicle registration, failure to present a driver's license, and violating a promise to appear notice.
The former Disney star was taken into custody on Saturday evening but has since been released on a $1,000 bond.
Musso also had his mug shot taken during his time in custody, which paints a less than favorable picture of the incident.
