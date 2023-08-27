Jennifer Lopez radiates chic vibes in blouse and denim during quality time with kids

Renowned for her impeccable fashion sense that transcends red carpets and everyday life, Jennifer Lopez, the 54-year-old exuded effortless chic on Saturday.
She relished in a stylish lunch outing with her 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, in Beverly Hills.
Being the cool mom, JLo also treated her kids — whom she shares with ex-husband Mark Anthony — to ice cream in the upscale LA neighborhood.
Jennifer strutted her stuff down the sidewalk in a loose button-up blouse that she tucked into the waistband of a pair of distressed denim jeans.
The wife of Ben Affleck rocked blue sky-high heels and carried a pricey Birkin bag in the crook of her left arm.
She also carried a small scoop of ice cream topped with a shard of a waffle cone in the palm of her left hand.
To complete her outfit, the Hustlers actress rocked 70s-inspired sunglasses, her go-to gold hoops, and a dainty gold chain necklace.
Along with her two kids, Lopez also plays stepmother to her husband Ben Affleck's three children: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, whom Affleck shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
