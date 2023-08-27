King Charles ‘trusts’ a ‘carpenter’ more than his sons Prince William, Prince Harry

Ever since King Charles’ ascension to the throne, his reign has been overshadowed by the ongoing feud with his younger son, Prince Harry.

Harry exited the royal family back in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle to build a life with their two children in the US. While Harry attended his father’s Coronation ceremony in May, he did not meet with his father nor brother and left as quickly as he came.

Meanwhile, Charles has been growing close to his elder son, William, with many claiming their bond id now “stronger than ever.” Moreover, on occasion, the King has referred to William’s wife, Kate Middleton, as his “darling daughter-in-law.”

Moreover, the King’s bond with William and Kate has “strengthened” as they “talk about the future of the country and their future roles.”

Although, there is one person who has been able to win the trust of the monarch, more than any of his sons.

A friend of the King told The Sunday Times the someone who has stepped into the void left by Prince Harry is Charles’ new ‘favourite’ - his cousin David, the Earl of Snowdon, who is playing an increasingly important role in his evolving court.

“He has become Charles’ eyes and ears, and provides a trusted conduit to the Palace,” a royal source told Fabulous. “He is respected and well-liked, and has become significantly important in the King’s life, much more so than people know.”

Despite being estranged from his younger son, Charles “has done the right thing to rise above it and carry on with the work of the monarchy,” the source told Sunday Times.

“It’s all very sad, but it mirrors what happens in a lot of families, so it humanises him.”