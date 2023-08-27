Henry Winkler take his time to weigh in on ongoing writers’ strike

Henry Winkler takes a break from Saturday night's This is About Humanity 5th annual fundraiser event, which he co-hosted with daughter Zoe Winkler Reinis at his Los Angeles home, to comment on the continuing writers and actors strikes.

“I have said this many times, but if it ain’t on the page, it ain’t on the stage. In New York, the playwright is supreme; here, the writer is dismissed. That’s crazy,” Winkler told The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s No. 1. No. 2, I love my job, I am very lucky. Most of the people in my industry don’t have enough. It is very important that we all make sure everybody has enough. That’s my feeling.”

“Here’s what I feel: it’s going to end. How it ends, I have no idea. But until it ends, I’m very, very fortunate,” Winkler continued.

Meanwhile, he remains occupied with his 39th children's book and his autobiography, Being Henry: The Fonz...and Beyond, which is scheduled to be released on October 31st.

For his role as acting coach Gene Cousineau in the final season of Barry, the star was also recently nominated for his ninth Emmy and fourth for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.

The awards ceremony, originally scheduled for May 2, has been postponed due to ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. As a result, the event has been rescheduled for January, causing disappointment and frustration among fans and industry professionals who were eagerly anticipating it. However, there is hope for a timely resolution to this situation.