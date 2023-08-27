Keke Palmer grabs lunch with baby daddy Darius Jackson on 30th birthday

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson were said to have broken up earlier this month

Keke Palmer is ringing into her 30th birthday with her baby daddy.

The Nope actress appeared on an Instagram Live on Saturday with her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, a month after he publicly shamed her for wearing revealing clothes at an Usher concert.

During the live, the twosome appeared getting cozy as they grabbed lunch on the actress’ birthday.

Palmer expressed gratitude to Jackson for taking her out. “That’s so sweet,” she gushed at him.

The former couple went on to go back and forth about Jackson’s alleged “obsession” with Virgos, as the athlete noted most of his close friends and family share this sign, including Palmer.

“My mom’s a virgo, my brother’s a virgo, my best friend’s a virgo, my grandma’s a virgo,” he shared, before looking at the Boyfriend singer, hesitant to give up their relationship status, prompting a quizzical look from her.

“my… partner in crime’s a virgo,” he added, to which Palmer responded, “So, you’re obsessed with Virgos and that’s okay. It is what it is.”

Palmer and Jackson’s latest reunion comes after it was reported earlier this month that they have split after the fitness instructor called her out for her skimpy outfit, lamenting she is a mom now.

The twosome welcomed their son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton Jackson in February this year.