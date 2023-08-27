He’s back: Phillip Schofield preparing to surprise fans with his big moves

Phillip Schofield is set to surprise fans with his big moves amid ITV's affair scandal inquiry.

The TV presenter is to 'publish a tell-all memoir about former This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby and ITV,' as he prepares to re-launch his career.

Phillip is also 'in talks with senior TalkTV bosses about a role on the channel' alongside Vanessa Feltz - who he was pictured having dinner with earlier this month.

ITV was thrown into turmoil earlier this year following his admission to an 'unwise but not illegal' relationship with a much younger colleague, with the host stepping down from ITV altogether.

In the months surrounding the scandal, This Morning has faced much criticism with ITV staff quizzed on exactly what they knew of the affair, leading to the broadcaster announcing they were bringing in Jane Mulcahy KC to 'carry out an external review to establish the facts'.

And now, according to a new report, Phillip is set to tell his version of the events in a new memoir, after being approached by 'several book publishers.'

It has been said he hopes to 'draw a line' under what happened in what could be an 'incredibly compelling account' that is fully supported by his family.

A source told The Mirror: 'Phil has had several approaches by book publishers - including Hodder & Stoughton - about a new memoir, in which he talks more fully about This Morning, Holly, and how his career at ITV imploded.

Earlier this month, Phillip was spotted for the first time in months smiling on an evening out with Vanessa - amid predictions he could join her at TalkTV.