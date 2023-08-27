Jessica Simpson reveals kids' question her over being weight-shamed by public

Jessica Simpson once revealed she lost 100 pounds

Jessica Simpson is done with letting people comment on her weight.

In an interview with Access Hollywood on Friday, the 43-year-old singer expressed her disdain over the public choosing to discourse on someone’s weight.

“We need to focus on our mentality about even talking about weight,” she lamented. “I think it just doesn’t need to be a conversation.”

The Take My Breath Away singer went on to empathize with fellow women facing scrutiny for their weight, noting she has “been every size.”

“I wish I could explain it. I wish I could say for me that it’s gotten better, but it still remains the same,” she added.

Simpson, who is a mother to daughters Maxwell, 11, and Birdie, 4, and son Ace, 10, with husband Eric Johnson, explained her children are very confused by people talking about her weight.

“I tell my kids, ‘How you feel about yourself is how you should feel,'” she explained. “It’s not about … You don’t dress for anybody else. You don’t try to look like anybody else.”

In an interview with Bustle Magazine last month, Simpson shut down claims she was on Ozempic – a Type 2 diabetes drug known for causing weight loss.

“Do people want me to be drinking again?” she wondered, noting, “Because that’s when I was heavier.

“Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it,” the singer rebuked.