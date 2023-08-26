Vick Hope stuns as she joins fiancé Calvin Harris at Ibiza party

Vick Hope joins Fiancé Calvin Harris at Ibiza closing Party with pal Ellie Goulding.

Vick Hope showed unwavering support for her fiancé DJ Calvin Harris, as they attended his closing party in Ibiza.

The event was graced by the presence of their friend, 36-year-old singer Ellie Goulding, who made quite the fashion statement in a skin-tight bodysuit.



The trio headed to the renowned nightclub Ushuaïa to celebrate the conclusion of Calvin's residency.

Vick donned graphic-printed mini dress adorned with embellished spaghetti straps.

Calvin opted for a laid-back look, sporting an oversized T-shirt and a pair of roomy navy trousers for his final performance of the season.

Meanwhile, Ellie Goulding stood out in her vibrant turquoise one-piece, accented with yellow bikini detailing and paired with Dr. Marten boots.

This gathering followed Vick Hope's recent discussions about her pre-wedding beauty regimen as she readies herself for their upcoming nuptials, further emphasizing the couple's exciting journey together.

In the upcoming September issue, Vick also shared insights into her pre-wedding skincare routine, particularly highlighting her favorite skincare brand that has become a crucial part of her preparations for the big day.

Vick explained, "I use it religiously. I've always loved that Liz Earle Beauty uses natural, sustainable, cruelty-free ingredients that really work."



