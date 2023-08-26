Whoopi Goldberg speaks up on love life a she addresses speculation about sexuality

Whoopi Goldberg speaks up on love life as she addresses speculation about sexuality

Whoopi Goldberg has openly embraced her contentment with being single and has firmly expressed her reluctance to share her living space with another person. Despite her present stance, the 67-year-old host of The View has been no stranger to romance.

With a history that encompasses three marriages and notable connections with actors like Timothy Dalton and Ted Danson, Whoopi's romantic journey has been in the public eye. Even as recently as 2000, she had a live-in boyfriend.

In more recent times, however, Whoopi has unequivocally voiced her preference for independence, stating that she's resolute about not cohabiting with anyone. This conscious decision to lead a single life is one she's confidently embraced.

Commenting on the idea of entering a relationship again, Whoopi - whose real name is Caryn Elaine Johnson - said back in 2019: 'For me, there is a commitment. When you make a commitment to someone else, it's a commitment to ask their opinion and listen and work it out with them. I don't want to do that. I don't want to share money. I know it's terrible, but I don't want to do it.'

Speaking during the appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, she added: 'People keep saying, "Well, you'll find somebody". I'm not looking for anyone. I am very happy.'

More recently, Whoopi shared her thoughts on marriage during an episode of The View and admitted she was 'dancing and prancing' every single time her relationships ended in divorce.

Whoopi has been divorced a total of three times, with her final marriage to union organizer Lyle Trachtenberg ending in 1995.

The Ghost actor admitted that by the time her third marriage was over, she felt it was 'getting expensive and boring', hinting that this is one major reason she has never said 'I do' again.

However, during an interview with Raven-Symoné on The Best Podcast Ever, Whoopi shut down those rumors after her former co-host told her: 'You give me lesbian vibes!'

'Women have been asking me this for as long as I've been around, I am not a lesbian. But I know lots of them, and I've played them on television,' Whoopi said.

She continued: 'But I have always had lesbian friends because they're just my friends,' before recalling a conversation she had with one of her pals.