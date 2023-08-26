Meghan Markle ready to appear on social media to earn millions: report

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle 'is preparing to re-launch herself on social media' with an aim to earn millions, according to new reports.



The Duchess of Sussex is getting ready to appear on Instagram, and experts predict she could make a million dollars per post - with 'everyone in Hollywood talking about it'.

The former Suits star, whose last account with Harry, @sussexroyal, had 9.4 million followers before it was deactivated in 2020 when the couple quit being senior Royals, is said to be behind a new account named @meghan.



A source close to her team this week confirmed: ‘Yes, that’s her. Expect an announcement very soon. She’s coming back.’

The account is already followed by several of Meghan’s friends including activist Mandana Dayani, who served as president of Archewell, the Sussexes’ media and philanthropic company, until last December.

"Everyone in Hollywood is talking about the re-launch being imminent. Meghan has never made any secret of the fact she wants to return to Instagram," a source told The Mail on Sunday.

The Instagram account that is said to belong to Meghan and will be the stage for her social media comeback An old Instagram post from Meghan, from a holiday in New Zealand.

Prior to her 2018 marriage to Harry, Meghan’s personal Instagram following stood at more than three million, while tens of thousands of fans signed up for her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig.



Meghan first announced she was planning a return to Instagram in an interview with The Cut last year, telling writer Allison P Davis: ‘Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back on Instagram.’

The duchess’s ‘new’ account already has 76,000 followers and experts say it could prove a huge boost to her finances.

Eric Schiffer, a social media expert who advises the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, ex-Disney actress Bella Thorne and cast members from the US version of Dragons’ Den, said: ‘I don’t think Meghan coming back to Instagram will surprise anyone. She has a new talent manager and this is the next logical step.

"I would expect her to quickly become one of the most followed accounts on Instagram. You have celebrities like the Kardashians who can command $1million (£790,000) and up for a single post promoting a product. There is no reason Meghan couldn’t be earning those sorts of fees.

"She has to be careful, as a duchess, to avoid being seen to be hawking every product under the sun. She will align with quality brands and companies that are on point with her political and social beliefs."

Marketing expert Kent Moore, who runs OneEyedSocial and has worked with actors such as Star Trek’s Sir Patrick Stewart, said: "I think she would instantly shoot into the top ten highest-paid influencers in the world. Her status is unique because she is a celebrity, actress and royalty. Meghan could charge a million dollars per post as an absolute minimum. That sum would rise quickly if her partnerships achieve global coverage and traction."