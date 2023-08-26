Doja Cat achieves milestone by claiming first No. 1 single in Australia with ‘Paint the Town Red’

Doja Cat has recently achieved another milestone by claiming the number one spot in Australia’s No.1 single with Paint The Town Red song.



Daily Mail reported that Doja clinched the top position this week, ousting Billie Eilish’s Barbie song, What Was I Made For?

Back in 2020, the singer reached nearly to topping the charts with her single, Kiss Me More, that made it to No.2 at the time.

Earlier, Doja made headlines when she slammed her own fans on social media.

In May, she tweeted about her albums, calling them “cash-grabs”.

“Planet Her and Hot Pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it,” said the songstress.

She added, “Now I can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop.”

Lately, Doja tried to make a hip-hop song with the Kendrick Lamar-inspired Attention, however, the song failed to make an impression among her fans.

Meanwhile, Doja also lost around 250,000 followers on Instagram after criticising her own fans for calling themselves 'kittenz' – a name that her fandom had coined for themselves.

However, Doja was unperturbed by the loss of her followers and instead she stated, “I feel free after losing the creepy followers.”

“Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long,” wrote the 27-year-old.

She added, “It feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am.”