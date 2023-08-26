Paul Mescal recalls his costar Andrew Scott’s advice on love amid Phoebe Bridgers split

Paul Mescal has recently shared valuable advice he received from All of Us Strangers costar, Andrew Scott after split with Phoebe Bridgers.



In a new interview with Esquire, Mescal offered insight into his past year, which also included his breakup from Bridgers after two years of dating.

During the interview, Mescal recalls Scott’s wise words on love after the breakup.

“The only thing you’re left with after love is grief. Which is, like, a bleak thing, but I think it’s just a fact,” said the 27-year-old.

Interestingly, Mescal did not comment on his personal life or former lover while speaking to the outlet.

For the unversed, Mescal and Bridgers began dating in 2020 and sparked engagement rumour in April 2022.

Later, Bridgers was spotted with Bo Burnham back in December 2022, fuelling their breakup speculation.

Earlier this month, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Mescal shared his thoughts on fans interest on his personal life, saying that “it’s nobody else’s business because it’s indecent”.

“And it’s unkind. Honest answer, it makes me angry. It’s the entitlement to the information that people expect that just drives me mad,” added the actor.