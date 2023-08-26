Succession creator confesses show was inspired by Rupert Murdoch’s legacy

File Footage

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong has recently confessed that the HBO’s show’s script was inspired by media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s legacy.



Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Friday, via The Independent, Armstrong revealed, “I wrote a script about Rupert Murdoch and his family – the real people, which was the predecessor.”

It was speculated that the series about a media mogul and his children fighting over empire inheritance was based on Murdoch, who is the owner of News Corp and the Fox Corporation.

Armstrong stated, “A distinct entity ended up as a sort of screenplay that started at Channel 4 as a sort of docu-drama and it evolved into a sort of screenplay.”

“Many years later, I thought it was a really great idea and began working on what would eventually become Succession,” remarked the 52-year-old.

Jesse Armstrong (L) and Rupert Murdoch (R)

Armstrong mentioned, “I felt that the show would only run for one season.”

However, the series was a hit among fans and it was aired for four seasons, while earning awards over the years, including the Outstanding Drama Series for Emmy last year.

During the festival, Armstrong also commented on the report published by Vanity Fair which said that Murdoch’s ex-wife Jerry Hall was banned from contacting the show’s producers amid their divorce battle.

“I am sceptical, if this is true,” said Armstrong.

He added, “I imagine that in their divorce agreement, she was probably restricted from talking to any number of media organisations.”

However, Armstrong pointed out “one of Murdoch’s great strengths” and that was not giving importance to the baseless rumours, adding, the creator never believed that the restrictions upon Hall came from Murdoch directly.