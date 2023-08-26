LeBron James' son Bronny's cardiac arrest likely caused by congenital heart defect

Bronny James during the Hoophall West tournament in Arizona. — AFP

The cause behind LeBron James' son Bronny James' sudden cardiac arrest was found to be a congenital heart defect leading to his hospitalisation, as per James family.



In a statement shared Friday, a spokesperson for the James family revealed that the probable cause behind the University of Southern California player’s sudden collapse at the Galen Center, the indoor arena and athletic facility where USC’s basketball team practices, was the result of an “anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect.”

The news comes after the team who treated the son of NBA superstar LeBron James completed a “comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez.” The statement went on to affirm that the USC freshman “can and will be treated.”

“We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future,” the family’s statement concluded. “We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”

After the July medical emergency, Bronny was released from the ICU a few days later and was in good health. The 18-year-old went into sudden cardiac arrest while participating in a basketball practise, and the incident was attended by local emergency personnel.

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest,” Chukumerije, Bronny’s consulting cardiologist, said in a statement confirming he had been discharged from the hospital. “He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable.”

LeBron assured the fans on his Instagram Stories earlier that day that his son and family were now secure and together, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful,” the L.A. Lakers star and NBA champion said. “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.”