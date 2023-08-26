Prince William accused of mocking Harry ahead of Duke's UK return

Kate Middleton and his husband Prince William have sparked reactions with their first post since Prince Harry confirmed his UK trip.



The Prince and Princes of Wales surprised their fans and followers as they shared a tribute to furry friends in honour of International Dog Day, saying "hello" to dogs.

Th couple, as expected, did not share even a single word about the Duke, who's set to land in London on September 7 without his wife Meghan Markle.

In new video, the future king is seen cosying up to golden retrievers, spaniels and Labradors.

William, who's keeping mum amid speculations about Harry's UK return, said hello to dogs.

"Who Let The Dogs Out? song accompanied a round-up of all the times Kate and William have encountered hounds during their royal engagements this year, captioning: "Is the hashtag #DogsOnRoyalVisits a thing?! For #InternationalDogDay here are just some we've said hello to on the road this year."



The future king and his wife's post sparked reactions from fans, with some asking: "They do not have time to say Hello to harry who's visiting the UK."



Another appeared agreeing the comments, saying: "William appeared mocking his brother."

The third one urged the people: "stop worsening the situation."



While some others appeared focusing on the show, with one writing: "Absolutely gorgeous video to watch."

While another added: "Ahh love this!! Please make it a royal tradition," and: "Yes to more dog content!"

Prince William is a big fan of dogs. He made an emotional comment when meeting a dog last September, shortly after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, died.



During a walkabout at Windsor Castle with his wife Kate to thank royal fans for their support in the difficult time, William greeted a dog in the crowd, saying poignantly: "Doggies at this time are very important."

Many members of the royal family are dog lovers, with Queen Camilla even paying tribute to her pets on her Coronation gown, with her terriers Bluebell and Beth embroidered onto her skirt.



Camilla once told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The nice thing about dogs is you can sit them down, you could have a nice long conversation, you could be cross, you could be sad and they just sit looking at you wagging their tail."