Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Army, Rangers to be deployed for foolproof security

Pakistani soldiers stand outside the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, October 25, 2017. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: To ensure foolproof security during the Asia Cup 2023, the federal cabinet has approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers as per the Punjab government's request, government sources said Saturday.

A summary with regards to the Punjab government's request was forwarded by the Ministry of Interior which the cabinet approved via circulation, according to the sources.

The sources added that the army and Punjab Rangers would be deployed from August 27 to September 6.

The much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17 and will kick off with a match between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan.

"The Punjab Rangers will be deployed in the second tier Quick Reaction Forces (QRFs), while the Pakistan Army deployment will be in third tier QRF mode," they added.



They also shared that special forces will be on standby for the security.

It must be remembered that four matches of the Asia Cup are scheduled to be played in the country between August 30 and September 6. While the first of these will take place in Multan, the remaining three are scheduled for the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Complete schedule

Group Stage

Aug 30 - Pakistan vs Nepal in Multan

Aug 31 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Kandy

Sept 2 - Pakistan vs India in Kandy

Sept 3 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Lahore

Sept 4 - India vs Nepal in Kandy

Sept 5 - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore

Super 4s

Sept 6 - A1 vs B2 in Lahore

Sept 9 - B1 vs B2 in Colombo

Sept 10 - A1 vs A2 in Colombo

Sept 12 - A2 vs B1 in Colombo

Sept 14 - A1 vs B1 in Colombo

Sept 15 - A2 vs B2 in Colombo

Sept 17 - Final in Colombo