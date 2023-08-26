Meghan Markle believes Prince Harry's family 'a bombsite' for her

Prince Harry feels like heaven at home in the UK

Prince Harry, who's returning to the UK next month, has failed to convince his wife Meghan Markle to accompany him to his homeland.

The Duke of Sussex may feel like heaven at his birthland, but the Duchess seemingly finds Harry's family as 'a bomb site' for her.

Meghan will "never" return to the UK as her the royal family is a "bombsite" for her following the breakdown of his relationship with Harry's family, according to columnist Jan Moir.



Harry, 38, is set to make a a quick stop in London for the WellChildAwards, before travelling to Dusseldorf for the start of the Invictus Games on September 9 - with Megha, 42, set to join him two days in on September 11.



Moir, in column for the DailyMail, wrote all about the US-based couple's next travel plans, claiming Meghan "couldn't be clearer".



"She is never going to set foot in the grey, cake-filled, miserable UK again if she can possibly help it", the expert added.

Sharing her opinion on what Meghan thinks about Harry's family, Moir penned: "When it comes to relations between the Royal Family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we're looking at a burnt-out bombsite where a family used to be.



She went on: "Relations are at rock bottom, clemency is in the deep freeze. The outstretched hand has been withdrawn and the peace pipe has been doused with a thousand duchessy tears. It is over."



Despite Meghan's no-show in the UK, she will sit in the headlines for her presence at the Invictus Games, the couple will both remain in Germany until the end of the Games on September 16.



It's also being claimed that Meghan will celebrate Prince Harry's 39th birthday, which falls on September 15, in Germany as the couple will be attending the Games there on the Duke's big day.