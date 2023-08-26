Miley Cyrus’ heartfelt response to Diane Keaton’s sweet tribute over new song: Watch

Miley Cyrus has recently responded to Diane Keaton’s sweet tribute to the singer over her new single, Used to Be Young, which released on Friday.



After Miley dropped the song on August 25, the Book Club star took to Instagram and posted a slideshow of black and white photos from her youth accompanied by the singer’s new song.

Miley’s track speaks of how she was misunderstood in her past and reflected on her experiences from a different perspective.

In the caption, Diane wrote, “HERE’S TO MILEY,” along with a heart-shaped emoticon.

The Flowers hitmaker replied, “I appreciate you deeply. This is so moving and exactly why I made this song.”



Miley revealed that the Morning Glory actress was in her mind while writing this track.

She commented, “I said throughout the journey of writing it over the last 18 months, ‘all I want is Diane Keaton to dance to it’ and this is even more magical.”

In the end, Miley added, “I love you. Thank you.”

To this, Diane said, “This song is absolutely fabulous. I always told you, you are fabulous and what you have made is astonishing. I love you more!”

Meanwhile, fans expressed their happiness over the sweet exchange between Miley and Diane with one stated, “Diane and Miley’s exchange made me tear up. @mileycyrus this song is so powerful. Thank you for always being yourself with us. I have loved you from day one of being young.”

Another mentioned, “Omg! My two icons.”