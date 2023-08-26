Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana 'feels amazing' to 'deliver' his career's best role

Dream Girl 2 has given Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana his finest opening yet. He grossed 10.69 crore nett on its first day in India, topping his previous best Bala, which grossed 10.15 crore nett on its first day. The original Dream Girl film also set box office records, grossing 10.05 crore nett on its opening day.



The Andhadhun actor says, “It feels amazing to deliver my career’s best opening with Dream Girl 2. Dream Girl is a franchise that has given me a lot of love and I’m really happy with the start that Dream Girl 2 has got at the box office.”

Ayushmann is pumped to bring people to the theatres with Dream Girl 2, a film that received no corporate bookings, bucking a tradition in the Hindi film industry.

The Vicky Donor star says, “As an entertainer, it feels amazing to bring people to theatres and experience them having a great time. Dream Girl 2 is a film that delivers entertainment in spades. It has a big promise that people will laugh their hearts out and it is good to note that the film has lived up to the expectations to take this solid start at the counters.”

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilya and stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. Paresh Rawal, Seema Pahwa, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, and Manjot Singh also star in the film. The film will be released in theatres on August 25, 2023.