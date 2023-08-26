Breaking: Helen Skelton and Richie Myler's divorce finalized 16 months after split

After a much-discussed separation, Helen Skelton has finalized her divorce from rugby player husband Richie Myler.

The couple, who went through a widely covered split 16 months ago, received the decree nisi last Monday, officially marking the conclusion of their ten-year marriage.

Strictly star Helen, 40, announced her split from England and Leeds Rhinos rugby league star Richie, 33, last April.

The former couple share three children - Ernie, eight, Louis, five, and 16-month-old daughter Elsie.

Since the end of their marriage, Richie has gone on to have a baby with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, 32, the daughter of Leeds Rhinos president Andrew.

Helen and Richie are now awaiting the granting of a decree absolute which will legally cement the end of their ten-year marriage.

This is a legal formality once a decree nisi has been granted and will be issued by the court as neither of them are contesting the divorce.

News of Helen’s divorce came as she revealed major changes to her life, including putting her former marital home up for sale and quitting her show on BBC Radio 5 Live so that she could spend more time with her children.