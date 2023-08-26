VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo speaks Arabic, leaves fans impressed

After Cristiano Ronaldo flocked to Saudi Arabia to join the Al-Nassr football club, his fans in the Gulf have remained ecstatic, as his arrival has also led the way for other international players to play in the kingdom.



But what keeps Ronaldo a fan favourite is his ability to win their hearts through respectful gestures towards the country's cultural values.

Moving to a new country and adapting to its culture can be challenging, intimidating and overwhelming for most people, but the star footballer has adapted the Saudi ways of life pretty well.

Language, particularly, can be challenging to learn, understand and adapt to — for Ronaldo though, it is not the case after he has spent a good few months in the country.

In a new video posted by Al-Nassr on X, formerly Twitter, the celebrity athlete is heard greeting his fans, while looking at the camera, in Arabic.

"Salam Alaikum," he said while walking away with a huge smile.

This gesture by the star player has become a cultural moment for Arabs, who have been left impressed by him.

Not just the Portuguese veteran, but his daughter was also recently seen reciting speaking some Arabic just like her father.

Ronaldo seems to be having the time of his life in Saudi, more so after winning his first-ever trophy for the club earlier this month.

His team won after overcoming the odds to claim the Arab Club Champions Cup, beating Al-Hilal by 2-1 in extra time.

Meanwhile, the veteran forward has, so far, bagged 14 goals while appearing in 21 matches for Aol-Nassr.