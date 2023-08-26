Tim McGraw shares date nights with wife Faith Hall includes '80's music'

Tim McGraw has discovered a few advantages to being an empty nester with his wife Faith Hill.



McGraw, 56, and Hill, 55, regularly spend date nights together now that their daughters Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 21, are out of the house. "We’ll cook a big dinner at home and light candles all over and turn ’80s music on," McGraw tells People magazine in this week's issue. "We try to have those often. In fact, when the girls get home now, it’s like, 'Haven’t you been here a little too long?'"

McGraw, who has a new album, Standing Room Only, and a tour beginning next March, talked to the magazine for One Last Thing:

The singer candidly spills on the last game he played while revisiting his memory: "Audrey, our youngest daughter, was home and had a few friends over. We had dinner and enjoyed playing trivia all night. I think Faith won if I’m not mistaken. Or actually I think I won, but I better say she did."

He then added about the idea of his perfect day ever, "Just sitting on the beach with a good book and spending maybe eight hours not moving from the chair I was in. I have no middle gears. I have first and 22nd—there’s not a lot in between."