Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley spotted first time in NYC after star-studded wedding

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are giddy with marital joy.



The newlyweds were photographed walking hand-in-hand in New York City for the first time on Friday, following their star-studded wedding last weekend. During their city stroll, they both smiled broadly.

The Maid actress, 28, and her music producer husband, 39, married on Saturday in New Jersey. Celebrity visitors included Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, and Lana Del Rey, among others.

Andie MacDowell, Qualley's mother, and Margaret's sister Rainey Qualley were also seen at the ceremony.

“They looked like they were having an amazing time," a source told People magazine.

The frontman of Qualley and the Bleachers, whose live album Live at Radio City Music Hall was published on Friday, got engaged in May 2022.

The couple ignited engagement rumours in May 2022 at the Cannes Film Festival, when Qualley was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. A source told the outlet that the couple was engaged.

The two kept their courtship private for the most part, but the Sanctuary actress revealed their engagement in a since-deleted Instagram post that included photographs of her engagement ring and the remark, "Oh I love him."

They started dating in the summer of 2021 and were caught kissing on a stroll in New York City at the time.

They first appeared as a couple in 2022 at the AFI Awards Luncheon in March, followed by the Critics' Choice Awards, where Netflix's Maid was nominated for best limited series.