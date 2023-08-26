Liam Hemsworth was unaware of Miley Cyrus's fame before dating

Liam Hemsworth's Surprise: Unaware of Miley Cyrus's celebrity when love first blossomed.

Miley Cyrus has been a household name since her teenage years, but it appears that her now-ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, had a different perspective when they first crossed paths.

Liam Hemsworth recently shared that he had no inkling of her worldwide fame when they initially met on the set of The Last Song.

Liam described his upbringing outside of Melbourne, where he and his brothers enjoyed a beachside life, surfing, and basking in the sun.

However, things took an unexpected turn when they began filming.

Each day, he found himself navigating through crowds surrounding Miley's trailer, with photographers flocking to the beach.

It was only when Miley stepped out of her trailer and triggered a wild reaction from the crowd that Hemsworth realized he was working with someone truly exceptional.

Their journey into love began in 2009 during the filming of this romantic adaptation, where sparks flew between the young actors.

Although they weren't actively seeking love during the shoot, their chemistry was undeniable.



After wrapping up filming, they made their romance official with a public display of affection at an airport.

Although their relationship had its ups and downs and eventually led to separation, Miley Cyrus fondly reflected on their time together, likening the end of their deep love to a form of grief.

Regardless of the outcome, the bond they shared during their ten-year relationship left a lasting mark on both their lives.