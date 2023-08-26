Why did Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann divorce for the second time?

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann had been together for 11 years

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s spiraling financial crisis became the reason for the pair’s marriage demise for the second time.

For the unversed, Biermann filed for divorce from the Real Housewives of Atlanta star on Thursday, six weeks after withdrawing previous filings.

According to TMZ, the estranged pair were financially struggling in the days leading up to the big decision, which prompted “nasty” arguments and fights in the house.

A source revealed they began keeping tabs on how much each of them spent on the house and kids and became “ridiculously petty over who hasn’t paid bills.”

“They’re counting down to pennies,” they added.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, Biermann branded their marriage “irretrievably broken,” demanding sole legal and physical custody of their four minor kids.

Besides private residence at their Georgia mansion, the athlete is seeking child support and alimony from Zolciak.

Kim and Kroy first filed divorces from each other in May and went on to level precarious allegations against each other, which included but were not limited to gambling, kidnapping, substance abuse, and more.

They ended up calling off their divorce in July, hoping to give the marriage another chance.