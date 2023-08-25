Ashley Graham on being body shamed while working in fashion world as a preteen

Ashley Graham has recently opened up on being body shamed while working as a model at the age of 12.



In a new interview with Vogue Germany for September cover issue, Graham discussed about the biased attitude during her early days in the fashion industry.

“One of the first photographers I worked with said to my mother, ‘If Ashley would lose weight and go from a size 12 to a size 6, she could work all the time’,” recalled the model.

Graham shared, “I was 12-years-old then. I can imagine how young girls must feel about social media these days.”

“I was very aware that my thighs were rubbing together, that my belly fat was bulging over my jeans, that my arms were bigger than my girlfriends,” mentioned the social media personality.

However, Graham pointed out that she began to love her “physique after becoming a mother of three”.

“I don't want to lie to myself and say, ‘Belly, after three children you look so great!’ But I can accept and love my body and thank it for giving birth to three healthy children,” stated the model.

Elsewhere in the interview, Graham also shared her thoughts on body positivity.

Graham added, “The day it becomes normal not to talk at all about someone's body who wears a size larger. Then we know that the next step towards change has finally been taken.”

“I've paved the way for women and I'm still paving it,” she concluded.