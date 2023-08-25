Heartbreak as Katie Price's surrogate backs out of carrying her future child

Katie Price's surrogate has withdrawn from her commitment to carry the former glamour model's upcoming child, Daily Mail reported.

Earlier this month, Katie Price, a mother of five at the age of 45, had a meeting with her chosen surrogate, who had previously given her verbal consent to bear Katie's sixth child.

Being an open admirer of the former Loose Woman, the surrogate had intended to fulfill Katie's deep desire for another child.

But after the pair met for the first time in person, the surrogate, whose identity remains protected felt she was 'disrespected' by Katie, who she claims treated her and her four children like 's***'.

The Katie Price superfan, who had been getting to know the TV star since October 2022, now feels upset after 'wasting almost a year of her time' that could have been spent bonding with someone else that 'would have appreciated using a surrogate'.

A source told MailOnline: 'Katie's surrogate feels completely let down.

It was reported this week that Katie had enlisted a fan to be her surrogate after she vowed to have a baby with on/off fiancé Carl Woods.