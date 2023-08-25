'Hit Your Knees': Paris Jackson channels her inner Madonna with daring move?

Paris Jackson channeled her inner Madonna with a daring move.

Daughter of late pop sensation Michael Jackson appeared to be taking inspiration from Madonna's timeless Like A Prayer as she unveiled the music video for her new song Hit Your Knees.

The singer dropped the video on Thursday, which is packed with religious imagery.

In the clip, a visibly distressed Paris can be seen holed up in a toilet while shaking and writhing around, before belting out her tracks lyrics with a guitar.

The track was co-written and produced by Linda Perry, and forms part of her EqualizeHer program, which aims to tackle gender inequality in music production.

Paris has been following in her famous father's footsteps by releasing her own solo tracks in recent years.

The use of religious imagery hearkens back to Madonna's famous Like A Prayer video, which sparked huge controversy when it was released in 1990.

The music video, directed by Mary Lambert (Pet Sematary),

Despite the controversy, the song was universally acclaimed and won the Viewer's Choice Award at the Video Music Awards.