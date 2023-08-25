Meghan Markle is seeing Prince Harry's 'unlimited card' get declined: 'Can't sustain it'

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may face fissures in their relationship as their life in the US has created issues for the couple to work together.

According to royal expert Tom Bower, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lost 'novelty' as a result of airing their and the royal’s family’s dirty laundry in the form of their Netflix specials and memoirs.

Tom told Woman magazine: "They had the illusion that they could play the royal card, in the end they had to play the anti-royal card and there's a limit to that. The novelty has worn off. It's hard for people to work with them."

The expert elaborated that while Meghan can still build her career with the remnants of her star power, Prince Harry may still find it difficult to make something out of himself.

"I don't think Harry can sustain anything. I think Meghan's far too calculated and hard-headed to do anything that would damage her status and what she’s set up."

Tom elaborated that the Duchess of Sussex's 'sense of entitlement' has plagued her ability to be her authentic which, which the expert said was key when making a career in Hollywood.

He added: "I think she would like to have her own career, but the problem is, a career as what? I think she struggles to understand any more that you need to be authentic. There's a sense of entitlement and she wasn't like that before."