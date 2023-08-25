Pankaj Tripathi Dedicates National Award To Late Father,

Pankaj Tripathi misses his father in moments of happiness.



At the 69th National Film Awards ceremony held in Delhi on Thursday, actor Pankaj Tripathi—who is presently enjoying positive reviews for his most recent film, OMG 2—was honoured with the Best Supporting Actor trophy for his performance in the drama Mimi.

The actor, who is lamenting his father's passing, dedicated his award to him.

He said in a statement, “This is, unfortunately, a period of loss and grieving for me. If Babuji was around, he would have been really happy for me. When I first got the National award mention, he was very proud and pleased”.

The actor also offered his congratulations to Kriti Sanon, who shared the Best Actress prize for the movie Mimi with Alia Bhatt.

He further added, “This National Award I dedicate to him and his spirit. I’m who I am today because of him. I’m at a loss of words due to this time but I’m happy and grateful to the team. Kriti also has won the Best Actress, so a huge congratulations to her.”

An official statement from the family recently confirmed the death of Tripathi’s father, reading, “It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites were performed amongst his close family.

The victories of the 69th National Film Awards were announced at the National Media Centre in Delhi.