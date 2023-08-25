Alia Bhatt gets Sharvari Wagh onboard in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are joining hands for a big upcoming project.



Sharvari Wagh will join Alia Bhatt in the cast of the first female-led spy movie produced by renowned Indian studio Yash Raj Films, Variety reported.

Wagh made her acting debut in the Prime Video series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi ke liye as one of the leads, and she made her cinema debut in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Production on the spy movie, in which Bhatt would portray a "super agent," is expected to start in 2024.

The espionage franchise was started by producer Aditya Chopra and starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

It continued with War (2019), which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The most successful Indian film of the year thus far, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, has made $130 million worldwide. Together, the four movies have made about $300 million.

The following spy movie, Tiger 3, is scheduled to be released in November during the Diwali festival holiday period.

The movie Tiger vs. Pathaan, which is scheduled to begin production in January 2024, will star Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., and Kiara Advani, will start main photography in November and is being directed by Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

“Sharvari is a phenomenal actress who has been groomed for years by YRF. She is someone who the industry feels is a star in the making. The fact that she has been chosen by Aditya Chopra to be a heroine in his spy universe film alongside Alia Bhatt, shows that Sharvari is a cut above of the rest of the actresses from her generation,” a source praised the actress, as per Variety.

Adding, “This move by YRF brilliantly positions her as the young actress who is destined for glory in the Indian film industry. It is also quite exciting to see someone like her enter the YRF spy universe that has only cast superstars in the lead.”

Wagh is currently filming "Vedaa" with Nikkhil Advani.