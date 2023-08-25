Olivia Rodrigo dishes out ‘dating’ wrong people following the SOUR success

Olivia Rodrigo has recently revealed she dated “people” she should not have after the success of SOUR album in 2021.



In a new interview with The New York Times, the pop star explained that her former romantic flings helped her with upcoming album, GUTS, which is set to release on September 8.

“I had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after SOUR came out, I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be,” said the 20-year-old.

Rodrigo continued, “And I think because of that pressure, maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn’t have — dated people that I shouldn’t have.”

The Drivers’ license crooner opened up that all those relationships were her learning curve and inspired her during her new album.

Back in June, the songstress introduced the new track Vampire from GUTS, seemingly talking about her former lover’s betrayal and exploitation.

Rodrigo also told the outlet that she wasn’t sure about writing the song thinking it would show her as “self-indulgent”.

“I’ve always tried to write about the emotions rather than this weird environment that I’m in,” stated the singer-songwriter.

Rodgrio explained, “I think the song isn’t about fame or whatever, I think it’s more about someone being manipulative and sucking you dry, using you for all your worth.”

“I think that that’s a universal theme, and I also think fame is more easily accessible now than it has ever been,” she added.