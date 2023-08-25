'Moving' supernatural spy series becomes most-watched K-drama on Disney

Within seven days of its premiere, the star-studded Korean spy series Moving became Disney+ and Hulu's most-watched K-drama ever – in the US and globally.



The show debuted on Disney's streaming services on August 9 and has since been the streaming application's most popular series in any language in the Asia Pacific area, encompassing Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, based on hours streamed. This means that Moving has already outperformed Disney's core franchise programmes like The Mandalorian in Asia.

“The global consumer response towards the first 11 episodes of Moving has exceeded our expectations,” said Carol Choi, Disney’s executive VP of original content strategy in APAC.

“From the U.S. to all across APAC, it is fast becoming a breakout hit with its captivating storyline, world-class cast, and incredible post-production effects — all coming together to deliver exceptional storytelling.”

Moving follows a group of South Korean spies as they try to shield their super-powered children from damage and exploitation at the hands of malevolent government entities.

Initially recruited for their remarkable skills like as flying, fast healing, and increased senses, the spies vanished without a trace after being assigned progressively dubious assignments.

Moving's first 11 episodes are currently accessible on Disney+ and Hulu, with two new episodes released every Wednesday. On September 20, a three-part season finale will air.