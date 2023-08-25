These quick, fun, breakfast ideas are too good to be egg-nored

Toasted bread and avocado topped with cherry tomatoes and toasted sesame seeds. — Unsplash/File

When you think of breakfast, you might picture a large plate of strips of meat and eggs, stacks of pancakes, or omelettes that can feel too heavy or time-consuming to make every day.

However, it's time to explore beyond those traditional breakfast options and try some healthy yet creative recipes instead of a boring cereal bowl. Reframing breakfast as the first meal of the day allows for a variety of food options, as long as it meets some nutritional requirements.

When feeling stuck in a breakfast rut, we consider other foods like pasta, tacos, burritos, French-inspired tartines, and popsicles depending on our cravings. Eggs are also a versatile food, as they can be eaten at any time of day, and can easily be found in quick convenience-store sandwiches that are perfect for road trips.

So, are you looking for ways to spice up your morning routine? Try these quick or make-ahead meal suggestions and treat yourself to a few indulgences for a delicious start to your day.

Breakfast ideas to pre-prepare for busy mornings

If scrambled muffin-tin eggs do not appeal to you, you can bake whole cracked eggs in greased muffin tin wells and freeze them for meals all week. The 12 wells of a muffin tin and a dozen eggs in a carton may be a coincidence, but bake a big batch or do a few at a time if your schedule allows.

Add chopped vegetables for more flavour before cracking in the egg.

These baked eggs can be used as a protein base for English muffin sandwiches and wraps. Alternatively, you can also eat them on their own, much like hardboiled eggs.

Egg muffins baked in a muffin or cup-cake tray. — Unsplash/File

Overnight oats are a versatile and hands-off breakfast option that you can get creative with and enjoy on road trips, camping adventures, and busy at-home mornings. They require you to hydrate them for at least 8 hours, or while you are sleeping.

However, oats can also be soaked with precooked quinoa or millet for a more tender texture.

Add some variety to the flavour profile with these additions:

Dairy-free milk options, such as rice, cashew or macadamia

Dried fruit or frozen berries

Toasted coconut flakes

Chopped nuts or flax seeds

Sweeteners like honey or maple syrup

Enjoy a portable breakfast by making your favourite smoothie flavours, such as frozen Maine blueberries with spinach or avocado. Pour the smoothie into ice pop moulds for easy grabs, and enjoy a drinkable breakfast without having to clean your blender every morning.

A smoothie bowl topped with a variety of dried fruits and fruits. — Unsplash/File

Whip these up when you crave something fresh



To prepare easy-to-assemble breakfasts without a pre-made meal, consider brainstorming what you'd like to eat in a sandwich and using those filling ideas for breakfast dishes.

Tartines, or open-faced sandwiches, can be savoury or sweet and can be made with sprouted or whole grain bread, bagels, or English muffins for fibre. Toast the sandwiches and top them with desired ingredients such as the following for a delicious breakfast:

Smashed avocado and sesame seeds

Nut butter and fruit slices

Cream cheese and berries

Marinated baked tofu and kimchi

Brie, Camembert or goat cheese and jam (try fig or raspberry)

For a no-carb breakfast, swap bread for plain or vanilla Greek yoghurt. A healthy summer breakfast can consist of plain European yoghurt, cubed watermelon or peaches, honey, and balsamic vinegar. If you enjoy watermelon feta salad, try it.

Treat yourself with multi-step meals

You can simply make breakfast tacos and burritos with leftovers, using a blend of scrambled eggs, beans, cheese, and spicy salsa if you fancy something savoury.

They also make a one-pot breakfast pasta inspired by carbonara, using spaghetti, creamy eggs, spinach, and peas for a satisfying bowl of carbs, protein, and vegetables.

Weekend brunch is a popular choice for those with a sweet tooth, but it takes more time to prepare than weekday meals.

But when you're craving fluffy carbs, you can add fibre and protein with grains like buckwheat or cornmeal, and top with quick-roasted fruit and yoghurt whipped cream for a unique and delicious breakfast option.

A plate of mini waffles topped with fruits and a side of cream goes well with a cup of coffee in the morning. — Unsplash/File

Here's a helpful tip: If you have leftover pancakes or waffles after a meal, you can freeze them by spreading them out in a single layer on a sheet pan.

Once frozen, you can transfer them to a freezer bag or container. When you're ready to eat them again, simply pop them into the toaster and you'll have delicious homemade eggs.