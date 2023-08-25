Jesy Nelson breaks up with Zion Foster after nine months of dating

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster began dating in December

Jesy Nelson’s relationship status has changed in the wake of her ongoing recreational break.

According to reports, the Little Mix alum has split from her boyfriend Zion Foster after only nine months of dating.

Their age difference marked by Nelson’s mature approach to life reportedly became the reason for their breakup.

“Jesy is in a different head space from Zion these days,” a source told The Sun. “She is after all a few years older than Zion and has a different way of looking at things these days.”

Since being linked together last year, Jesy and Zion have frequently shown off the many trips around the world they took together.

Foster has since unfollowed the singer on social media and deleted all traces of the couple’s various rendezvous together.

Last month, the Bad Thing crooner announced a break from work and music to fulfill her wanderlust and set off to travel the world.

“For a long time I’ve really wanted to go travelling but never had the time to do it,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve got some really exciting things coming up with work and my music – but until then I’m gonna take the summer off to travel the world.

“I’m going to be off my social media for a while.”

Jesy added: “I love you all so much and I’ll see you when I’m back.”