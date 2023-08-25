Isla Fisher's ready to howl in season 2 of 'Wolf Like Me'

Stan's Supernatural comedy-drama 'Wolf Like Me' returns: Season 2 premieres on October 19.

Isla Fisher is returning in second season of supernatural comedy-drama, Wolf Like Me, scheduled for a thrilling premiere on October 19.



This quirky Stan Original series takes the rom-com genre to a whole new level, with Australian actress Isla Fisher in the lead role as Mary, a character with a peculiar twist – she's a werewolf.

Her character falls head over heels for the lonely single parent Gary, portrayed by American actor Josh Gad.



The storyline delves into the couple's struggle as they receive life-altering news: they're expecting a child. Yet, the question lingers – will the child be "normal," or is there a possibility of Mary giving birth to a "wolf pup"?

Adding to the complications, a man from Mary's past named Anton, played by Édgar Ramírez reappears, ready to disrupt her newfound life.

As chaos ensues, Mary and Gary find their future hanging in the balance, forcing them to confront the age-old question of whether their love is strong enough to withstand the supernatural challenges.

Josh Gad renowned for his iconic role as the voice of Olaf in the Frozen franchise, joins forces with the versatile Isla Fisher who originally gained fame on the Australian soap opera Home and Away.



