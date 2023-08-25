Kroy Biermann files for divorce from Kim Zolciak for the 2nd time

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak were together for 11 years

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak’s reconciliation could only last for so long.

Biermann has filed for divorce from the American TV personality for the second time, only six weeks after the reality stars withdrew their divorce filings from May.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ, the NFL star branded the couple’s marriage “irretrievably broken,” filing the paperwork on Thursday in their residence state Georgia.

Moreover, Biermann also demanded he be given sole legal and sole physical custody of their four minor children: Kroy Jr. “KJ”, 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

He is also seeking child support and alimony from Zolciak, along with the permit to exclusively use their marital residence.

Biermann and Zolciak were together for 11 years before the twosome filed for divorce from each other.

Following the filing, the former couple went on to level multiple allegations against each other, including the athlete claiming the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was addicted to gambling.

He also accused the reality star of being “abusive” towards him in front of their kids.

Zolciak, for her part, accused Biermann of years-long “emotional and mental abuse,” and claimed she witnessed him smoking marijuana, hence demanding a drug test for him.