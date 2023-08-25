Ed Sheeran announces new album set to release next month: Details

file footage

Ed Sheeran is clocking in a new season with brand-new music.



The Shape Of You singer announced his new album, Autumn Variations, set to release on Sept. 29, only four months after Subtract release.

Sheeran took to Instagram Thursday to reveal he made the record, which he co-produced with Aaron Dessner, concurrently with Subtract.

The album is inspired by composer Elgar’s idea to dedicate 14 songs to 14 friends of his own.

In the caption, the Grammy winner explained the many circumstances he found himself and his friends embroiled in, which impelled him to go ahead with the album.

"When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on,” the singer continued, “and when I learned about my friend’s different situations, I wrote songs, some from their perspectives, some from mine, to capture how they and I viewed the world at that time.”

According to Sheeran, the album is a mesh of “highs of falling in love and new friendships among lows of heartbreak,” “depression,” “loneliness,” and “confusion.”

“When I recorded Subtract with Aaron Dessner, we clicked immediately. We wrote and recorded non-stop and this album was born out of that partnership,” shared the Shivers singer.

“I feel he has captured the feeling of autumn so wonderfully in his sonics and I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

Autumn Variations is available on Ed Sheeran’s website to preorder and presave.

The singer culminated his Mathematics series with his sixth studio album, Subtract, in May.