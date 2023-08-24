Meghan Markle seems STRESSED, loses weight along with popularity

File Footage

Meghan Markle is taking stress, which seems to have an impact on her health.



This summer's spring brought news of a startling change in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's lives, according to sources.

According to surveys by several outlets, Harry and Meghan were losing popularity for the majority of 2023.

Shortly after, the Sussexes' professional prospects started to suffer as a result of this slump.

While there are several competing explanations for why the Sussexes' relationship with Spotify was severed after just one season of Meghan's podcast, the shift in public opinion almost certainly had something to do with it.

Plans to improve the couple's public image are allegedly moving along quickly, although it is unclear whether they will see any further hurdles.

However, both outsiders and fans have observed indications that Meghan may be experiencing stress-related problems.

“It seems that the pressure of making her mark in Hollywood is finally getting to Meghan,” an insider reported, as per Life & Style.

“Trying to reestablish herself, constant money problems, Harry travelling and leaving her home alone a lot — it all adds up. She’s stressed, and friends are afraid she could be spiralling.”

The source added that Meghan has “been wearing winter coats in the summer, which is comforting to her, but it’s also odd.”

The source hypothesizes that the duchess' peculiar sartorial practice may also be an attempt to cover up her most recent weight loss.

“When Meghan is stressed, she barely eats. Friends say she’s dropped at least 15 pounds,” says the source, explaining that “she doesn’t have an appetite when she’s juggling a lot.”

According to the insider, Harry and Meghan have been going through financial difficulties, which has had an impact on Meghan's mental health.

“Being millions in debt is extremely stressful. Sometimes she’s not able to sleep at night because of it,” claims the insider, explaining that “keeping up the lavish lifestyle they lead isn’t easy.”

“Meghan’s anxiety kicks in when she’s not in control,” the insider further revealed.

Meghan has been observed wearing a biosignal processing disc in recent weeks, according to the maker, which can "lower...stress, improve sleep quality, and increase...focus."

According to the source, Meghan frequently wears these devices, "especially when [husband Prince] Harry is not around."

“There’s a lot on Meghan’s plate,” concludes the source. “This is not the life she expected.”