Britney Spears faces backlash by PETA activists over latest furry addition to family

Britney Spears has recently faced backlash by animal rights activists at PETA after she showed adorable clip of her new dog on Wednesday.



Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old posted a small video of her white puppy Snow playing around her house.

In a clip, Britney could be seen filming her new furry friend while chewing a baby pacifier or sniffing singer’s toes.

In the caption, the songstress wrote, “Introducing Snow … the new edition to the family … it’s her world and we just live in it!!!”

Following her post, PETA slammed the singer for making a “toxic move” with the fifth dog purchase as Britney bought a new pet and didn’t rescue from an animal shelter.

A PETA spokesperson spilled to TMZ, “When influential people buy puppies, puppy mills cheer and animal shelters watch the homeless – animal crisis get even worse.”



“With this one cutesy post, Britney Spears has sentenced countless deserving dogs in shelters to more days without love, a comfy bed to curl up on, or a chance at a real life,” stated rep.

A rep for animal right organisation added, “Britney could have been a force for good and adopted, but instead she chose to be toxic, and animals will pay with their lives.”

It is pertinent to mention that Britney’s latest pet was bought after she concurred on a custody arrangement for her other canines with her husband Sam Asghari amid divorce proceeds.

A source revealed to TMZ, “The couple mutually agreed to split up their adopted dogs.”

Meanwhile, Sam now has full custody of a Doberman named Porsha and Britney keeps the Australian Shepherd named Sawyer that they adopted in March during a trip to Maui.