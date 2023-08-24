Royal family website shows new changes amid Prince Harry’s title row

Royal family has made another update to their official website just two weeks after removing Prince Harry’s "His Royal Highness" title amid peace talks rumours.

The website has been updated for the second time this month, and now features a drop down menu that leads to four other web pages.



In the top right corner of the royal.uk website, users can now see a menu titled "Royal websites."

New updates have been made when some senior members of the royal family gather at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday.

A royal family blogger, Gert’s Royals, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, has revealed the details about the changes.

Viewers, underneath that menu, can navigate to The Royal Collection Trust, which is the manager of the royal art collection and public openings of royal residences, The Prince’s Trust, which is King Charles’ longstanding charity dedicated to at-risk youth, The Royal Foundation, which is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s charity, and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, a youth awards program founded by Prince Philip and headed today by Prince Edward, the new Duke of Edinburgh.



Another new website feature appears directly to the left of the dropdown menu and is titled, “Their Majesties’ work as Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.”

This helps users look back on speeches, press releases, and other news from the Clarence House website from before the accession of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The last website update took place earlier this month when it was altered to reflect the current titles of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Prior to the change, the couple was referred to as the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, the titles they held prior to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.



Similarly, references to Prince William and Kate as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been updated to reflect the couple’s titles as the Prince and Princess of Wales. There was also an update to Prince Harry’s page on the royal family website, which no longer includes the title “His Royal Highness.” Until recently, the Duke of Sussex was still being referred to by his HRH title in his bio on the royal family’s website.