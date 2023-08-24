Afghanistan win toss, elect to bat in second ODI against Pakistan

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (left) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam during the toss in the second ODI in Sri Lanka. — X/@ACBOfficials

In the second one-day international (ODI) of the three-match series, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan on Thursday.

The series is being hosted by Afghanistan in Hambantota, Sri Lanka amid security concerns.

Pakistan won the opening game by 142 runs and lead the series 1-0.

Ahead of the match today, the Pakistan side skipper observed: "The wicket looks good for batting." He added that the national side would try to bat to the best of its abilities during the game.

Hashmatullah, on the other hand, said that Afghanistan would try to make a comeback.

"We will enter the field, keeping in mind a target of 260," he said.

Schedule

22nd August: 1st ODI, Hambantota, Sri Lanka

24th August: 2nd ODI, Hambantota, Sri Lanka

26th August: 3rd ODI, Colombo, Sri Lanka

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Shahid Kamal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.