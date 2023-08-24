See: Kim Kardashian is pregnant in the most bizarre way

File Footage





Kim Kardashian got the rumour mill churning after the reality TV star showed off her pregnant belly in the trailer of her debut season of American Horror Story.

In the trailer of Season 12 called Delicate, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was seen cradling her pregnant belly as she was decked out in a morbid spider costume.

Based on the information, the reality TV star was embracing a pregnant character from Daniellle Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition.

As per the synopsis, Anna Alcott, who is essayed by Kim, is an actress who struggles with a life of fame whilst aspiring to be a mother.

"Anna Alcott is desperate to have a family. But as she tries to balance her increasingly public life as an indie actress with a grueling IVF journey, she starts to suspect that someone is going to great lengths to make sure that never happens," the synopsis begins.

However, her character begins to experience a series of inexplicable events.

"Crucial medicines are lost. Appointments get swapped without her knowledge. Cryptic warnings have her jumping at shadows. And despite everything she’s gone through to make this pregnancy a reality, not even her husband is willing to believe that someone is playing twisted games with her."

After learning that she suffered a miscarriage, Anna firmly believes that there is still life inside her, except she isn't sure if it's human.

"Then her doctor tells her she’s had a miscarriage—except Anna’s convinced she’s still pregnant despite everything the grave-faced men around her claim. She can feel the baby moving inside her, can see the strain it’s taking on her weakening body."

"Vague warnings become direct threats as someone stalks her through the bleak ghost town of the snowy Hamptons. As her symptoms and sense of danger grow ever more horrifying, Anna can’t help but wonder what exactly she’s carrying inside of her…and why no one will listen when she says something is horribly, painfully wrong," the synopsis concludes.