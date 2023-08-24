Priscilla Presley 'prays' people 'get' her life in upcoming biopic

Priscilla Presley discusses Sofia Coppola's upcoming film based on her life.



Priscilla, 78, and director Sofia Coppola discussed their new A24 film Priscilla with The Hollywood Reporter, and the ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley acknowledged that she is nervous about how people will react to the film, which is based on her 1985 novel Elvis and Me.

“I’m so nervous because it’s my life,” she told THR. “The people who are watching, they’re living it with you, and you hope and pray that they get it. They get your feelings, your hurts, your sensitivity.”

Cailee Spaeny plays the title role in Priscilla, while Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi plays Elvis himself, just over a year after Austin Butler wowed audiences as the rock-and-roll legend in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which also starred Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla.

Elvis and Priscilla initially met when Priscilla was 14 and Elvis was 24, so the new movie doesn't shy away from their less-than-ideal moments. However, Priscilla admitted to THR that her love with the artist began at "a different time."

“I lived in his world. I wanted to please him. I wanted to fit in," she said. "I wanted to have fun with him. I wanted to see what it was that he liked.”

According to THR, Priscilla watched the movie for the first time back in May and gave the lead actress Spaeny, 25, the advice to "just be sensitive to him" in the piece.

“When I saw the movie, I tried to separate myself and live it as if I was just a fan or just someone that’s wanting to see the movie,” she told the outlet. “At the end, I actually, I was quite emotional. Only being 14. You look back and you go, ‘Why me? Why am I here? Why am I driving in a limo, going through the gates of Graceland with Elvis?’ ”

Priscilla, 52, published the new film's poster on Instagram in June, writing in the caption that she was "excited about the interpretation" of her book "by the masterful" Coppola.

"She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work," Priscilla added at the time. "I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey."

Priscilla will have its world premiere on September 4 at the Venice International Film Festival before opening in theatres on October 27.