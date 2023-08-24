Kevin Hart calls himself 'dumbest man alive' after foot race with NFL player

Kevin Hart is now confined to a wheelchair, following a disastrous friendly foot race with a former NFL player.



On Wednesday, the comedian informed his Instagram followers that a 40-foot sprint versus Stevan Ridley caused his injuries.

"44 and sitting my ass down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f--- am I doing???? I blew my s---….I’m done. FML," Hart noted in the caption to his 178 million followers before venturing into a clip describing how he ended up temporarily being unfit to walk.

"I'm in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff," Hart said.

After engaging in friendly competition with the 34-year-old former NFL running back, Hart described how the mishap happened.

"This debate was based off who's faster. Those that know me know, I'm pretty fast," Hart said. "Stevan said, 'Kevin, ain't no way you're gonna beat me.' Stevan is an ex-NFL running back [who] played for the New England Patriots. Very good guy."

Hart claimed that after the ensuing 40-yard dash, he "blew all my s---" and that he is still unable to walk.

Hart, however, thinks that his approaching age was the sole cause of the damage that resulted.

"To all my men and women out there that are 40 years old and above. It's not a game, respect that age," Hart said in the clip, before continuing, "Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it. This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out. And I don't want you to be alarmed, but I'm in a wheelchair."

The father of four then raised the camera high to give viewers a better picture of the wheelchair while describing his current ailments, which include tears to his hip abductors and lower abdomen.

"I don't know what that is but I tore them, I tore those, too. I can't walk," Hart described his painful injuries in terms of hip abductors, that cushion the pelvis and hip joint while regulating the pelvis.

Hart then addressed the camera in a self-referential tone, as if criticising himself.

"Tell you what you just lost, son. You just lost every opportunity of me going to racing you anytime soon. It's over," he said, adding, "What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s--- ever, now I can't walk."

Following Hart's shocking statement, Ridley responded on Instagram, apologising to the Fatherhood actor but also teasing him.

"I SAW @TOMBRADY DO IT AT YOUR AGE SO I FIGURED YOU HAD THE JOICE TOO BIG BRO!" Ridley wrote, referring to the former captain of his team the New England Patriots, Tom Brady. "MY BAD @KEVINHARTFOREAL! HEAL UP AND PEEKP MAKING US ALL LAUGH!"



