Orange County biker bar shooting leaves 5 dead, 6 injured

Cook's Corner bar located in Orange County, California, US. — Instagram/@cookscornerbar

At least five people were killed while six others left injured on Wednesday night, in yet another mass shooting incident in United States' Orange County in California where a retired law enforcement officer opened fire at a historic biker bar.

Authorities revealed that the suspect involved in the mass shooting in Cook's Corner, an old biker bar in California, has also died after being shot by police who were responding to the incident in the area, according to KCAL.

Footage from the scene of the shooting shows at least two bodies on the ground covered by sheets.

The sound of gunshots from the mass shooting echoed through Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon at about 7:30pm, after which the six injured people were transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to CBS, the shooting started as a domestic dispute between a retired law enforcement officer and his wife.

Moreover, 11 people, including the suspect were shot at the scene which later accumulated a large police presence

The famous biker bar, Cook's Corner, sits at the corner of El Toro, Santiago Canyon and Live Oak Canyon roads, a short distance from O’Neill Regional Park, 50 miles south of Los Angeles, California, Daily Mail reported.

Mass shootings are not uncommon in the US and, in fact, have observed a drastic surge over the past few years, becoming the most common cause of death in the country for most people.