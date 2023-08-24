Wrestling world mourns loss of iconic WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk. WWE

Terry Funk, a legendary figure in the world of professional wrestling, has sadly passed away at the age of 79.

The news of his death has left the wrestling community in mourning. Funk was a revered wrestler figure both in the United States and internationally.

Having made his professional wrestling debut in 1965, Terry Funk's career spanned several decades and promotions. He achieved remarkable success in various wrestling organisations including WWE, WCW, ECW, All Japan, and more. Notably, Funk held the NWA World Heavyweight Championship and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his brother Dory Funk, Jr. in 2009.

Terry Funk's impact on the sport was immeasurable. He showcased his incredible wrestling skills in over 2,500 matches, demonstrating fearlessness and determination every step of the way. From his memorable battles with Ric Flair in WCW to his contributions in the hardcore wrestling scene alongside Mick Foley, Funk consistently pushed the boundaries of what was possible in the squared ring.

Beyond his wrestling achievements, Terry Funk made his mark in Hollywood, appearing in movies such as "Roadhouse," "Paradise Alley," and "Over the Top."

Funk's legacy extended beyond his own achievements; he served as a mentor and inspiration to many within the wrestling world. Wrestlers from around the globe expressed their sorrow on social media platforms, sharing stories of Funk's influence on their careers and lives.

While Terry Funk's passing marks the end of an era in wrestling, his memory will forever live on through his contributions to the sport.