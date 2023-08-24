Priscilla Presley tearfully details final days with daughter Lisa Marie Presley

file footage

Priscilla Presley was the unwilling witness to her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s deteriorating condition.



In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday, the 78-year-old actress revealed Lisa had been having stomach issues days before her death in January.

Lisa Marie died two days after the mother-daughter duo attended the Golden Globes together. The cause of her death was revealed to be bowel obstruction leading to cardiac arrest.

Priscilla detailed her attendance with her daughter at an afterparty following the award show, which also marked the last time the former saw her before her death.

She revealed Lisa complained that her “stomach hurts really bad,” leading the duo to immediately get up and leave.

The businesswoman was informed of Lisa’s death via a call from Danny Keough, who took her to the hospital after she suffered cardiac arrest. “I got right in the car, but she was already gone.”

“I still can’t believe it,” Priscilla told the outlet. “I don’t wish this on any mother.”

Confirming her death, Priscilla wrote on Instagram at the time, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter, Lisa Marie, has left us.”

Lisa Marie’s cause of death was revealed six months later.