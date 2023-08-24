Leonardo DiCaprio's former flame Rose Bertram spotted with ex-footballer beau

Rose Bertram radiated beauty during a romantic Ibiza getaway with ex-footballer boyfriend Gregory van der Wiel on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Belgian model showcased her stunning physique in a pink patterned two-piece while snuggling up to her 35-year-old partner on a deckchair.

The couple's affectionate bond was on full display as they shared an intimate kiss, marking a week since their rekindled romance was confirmed.

Gregory, having retired from football in 2019, flaunted his muscular physique adorned with intricate tattoos, opting for a shirtless look paired with blue board shorts for their beach day.

Their rekindled romance comes after Rosie sparked speculation that she was dating Leonardo DiCaprio after joining his A-List jaunt around the Med.

But since jetting off to Ibiza, Rosie has proved she is stronger than ever with Gregory as the pair have been seen packing on the PDA in a string of cosy outings.

In July last year, Rose was said to have ended her eight-year romance with Dutch international Gregory. They share daughters Naleya and Zaylee.

Since sparking romance rumours with Rose, Leo has been linked with an array of other stars including the likes of Gigi Hadid and Maya Jama.